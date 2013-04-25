(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released it latest 'Vital Signs' podcast. This podcast, titled 'Currents in the Drug Channel,' discusses recent trends in the U.S. drug distribution industry. A special focus is given to the recently announced long-term relationship among AmerisourceBergen Corp., Walgreen Co., and Alliance Boots GmbH. The podcast, 'Vital Signs - Currents in the Drug Channel,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Jacob Bostwick, CPA Associate Director +1-312-368-3169 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Bob Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Related Research: Navigating the Drug Channel Report Series 'An Overview: Getting to the Other Side', Feb. 10, 2012' 'Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: At the Source', Feb. 28, 2012; 'Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive', April 24, 2013 (updated); 'Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs): In Flux', March 27, 2012; 'Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth', April 20, 2012; 'Retail Pharmacies: The Last Link', May 11, 2012; 'The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Pricing', July 25, 2012. Other Related Research: 'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012', April 12, 2013; 'Fitch: Walgreens Deal Likely Positive for AmerisourceBergen; No Immediate Ratings Impact', March 19, 2013; 'Fitch Affirms Cardinal Health at 'BBB+' on AssuraMed Acquisition Announcement', Feb. 14, 2013 'Fitch Affirms McKesson's Ratings at 'A-'; Outlook Stable', Dec. 5, 2012; 'Fitch: McKesson's Ratings Initially Unchanged by PSS World Acquisition Announcement', Oct. 25, 2012; 'Fitch Affirms AmerisourceBergen's Ratings at 'A-'; Outlook Stable', Sept. 24, 2012; 'Fitch: Express Scripts Contract has Moderate Effect on ABC and Cardinal's Credit Profiles', Aug. 1, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Vital Signs -- Currents in the Drug Channel here U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012 here Navigating the Drug Channel -- The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Pricing here Navigating the Drug Channel -- Retail Pharmacies: The Last Link here Navigating the Drug Channel: Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth here Navigating the Drug Channel: Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in Flux here Navigating the Drug Channel -- Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive here Navigating the Drug Channel -- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers: At the Source here Navigating the Drug Channel â€” An Overview: Getting to the Other Side here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.