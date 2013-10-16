(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published an update of its 'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges and
Tunnels'. The updated report replaces the existing criteria (published Aug. 2, 2012) without
modifying Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions
are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria.
The report describes the analytical framework used by Fitch analysts when
evaluating debt issued by toll road operators and authorities across the globe.
The criteria apply both to established toll road facilities with a long
operational history as well as to greenfield projects currently under
construction, and also to all toll roads rated by Fitch regardless of ownership
model.
The report highlights the following six key risk factors which typically
determine the rating of debt issued by toll roads:
-- Completion Risk: This driver covers the experience and financial strength of
the construction contractor relative to the length of the construction phase,
complexity of the project and the construction support package provided. It also
covers the financial strength and experience of the sponsors, particularly for
complex transport transactions.
-- Revenue Risk - Volume: Nature of the transportation link provided, traffic
composition of the asset, the economic and demographic fundamentals of the
service area; the exposure, if any, to competing alternatives; and the
historical and/or projected traffic profile.
-- Revenue Risk - Price: Legal and economic toll rate-raising ability and toll
rate relative to any cap, to peers, or the revenue maximization point.
-- Infrastructure Development/Renewal: Approach to the ongoing capital program
and maintenance including planning, funding and management.
-- Debt Structure: Overall debt structure and key structural
features/composition of capital structure.
-- Debt Service: Leverage, liquidity, and level of dependence on sustained
traffic and revenue growth to meet financial obligations.
In addition to further development of these key rating factors, the report also
provides supporting credit risk commentary on other risk aspects specific to
toll roads.
The report should be read in conjunction with Fitch's report 'Rating Criteria
for Infrastructure and Project Finance', published July 12, 2012, and expands on
the current port rating methodology used by Fitch. Further, the port criteria
may supplement other relevant Fitch criteria when rating financings secured
substantially by ad-valorem taxes, general corporate financings not premised on
asset-specific analyses, port-related real-estate transactions, and
structured/securitized financings. The introduction of this criteria report is
not anticipated to result in rating actions.