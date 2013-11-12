(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the national rating of 'AA-(idn)' on Indonesia-based PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) proposed IDR4trn bonds, and its national senior unsecured rating of 'AA-(idn)'. TBI will use the proceeds to fund its capex and repay its operating companies' Indonesian rupiah-denominated bank loans. The bonds are rated at the same level as TBI's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' as they constitute direct, unconditional, and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The proposed bonds will rank equally with all the unsecured obligations of the company. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bond Not Notched: TBI's proposed IDR4trn (USD400m) bond is a senior unsecured obligation of TBI and its terms and conditions are similar to the company's USD300m bond. The proposed IDR4trn bond is structurally subordinated to the operating companies' secured debt of IDR7.8trn. Despite subordination, Fitch believes that recovery, in case of default on the notes, would be average or better, and has assigned an instrument rating at the same level as the TBI's National Long-Term Rating. A high proportion of TBI's operating cash flows are contractually locked-in (USD2.2bn at end-June 2013), which means there will be strong creditor recovery in a distress scenario. Also, Fitch believes that TBI's plan to replace its operating companies' unsecured debt with unsecured debt at the holding company level will reduce the level of subordination, further supporting recovery on the proposed notes. Acquisitions Drive Leverage: A key rating concern for TBI includes its high funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage and its acquisitive nature. Fitch estimates TBI's leverage will be about 4.8x at end-December 2013 - exceeding the 4.0x threshold that could lead to negative rating action. However, given the predictability of its operating and capex cash flows, credit metrics are likely to improve and leverage will reduce to below 4.0x by 2014. Fitch believes that TBI will keep its leverage around 3.5x-4.0x in the medium term given its acquisitive nature. Predictable Cash, Strong Profitability: TBI's ratings reflect its ability to generate predictable cash flows backed by long-term contracts (average contract life: 7.7 years) with Indonesian telcos. Investment-grade telcos accounted for 74% of TBI's 1H13 revenue. Fitch expects TBI's operating EBITDAR margin to remain above 80% in the medium term. In addition, incremental organic capex required to expand its tenancies is low. Its tenancy ratio, measured in total tower telecom sites against the number of towers, was just 1.76x in 2013, indicating there is potential for co-location growth. Counterparty Risks Manageable: The weaker telcos, who contributed 26% to TBI's 1H13 revenue, may have difficulties paying the company. PT Bakrie Telecom (C) and PT Smartfren (CC(idn)), which together contributed about 7.4% of TBI's H113 revenue, could face liquidity problems as they struggle to expand their market share and generate sufficient cash flows to meet their obligations and capex commitments. However, Fitch believes that telcos typically regard leases as senior obligations as their business continuity is dependent on tower infrastructure. Minimal Forex Risk: TBI has about USD905m in foreign-currency debt, representing 84% of its overall debt. Over 90% of its debt is protected through a combination of a natural hedge and hedging contracts. TBI receives 18% of its annual revenue in US dollars (around USD40m). At end-June 2013, it also had about USD152m in cash, of which USD112m was denominated in US dollars. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include -A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease defaults by weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 4.0x on a sustained basis - A fall in revenue contribution from investment-graded telcos to below 50% Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as the company is unlikely to deleverage significantly as it invests to maintain growth. Contacts: Primary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 29026412 PT. Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower Lt. 20 Jl. Jend. Contacts: Primary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 29026412 PT. Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower Lt. 20 Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 79 Jakarta 12910, Indonesia Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.