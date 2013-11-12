(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published the
national rating of 'AA-(idn)' on Indonesia-based PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure
Tbk's (TBI) proposed IDR4trn bonds, and its national senior
unsecured rating of
'AA-(idn)'. TBI will use the proceeds to fund its capex and
repay its operating
companies' Indonesian rupiah-denominated bank loans.
The bonds are rated at the same level as TBI's National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(idn)' as they constitute direct, unconditional, and senior
unsecured
obligations of the company. The proposed bonds will rank equally
with all the
unsecured obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bond Not Notched: TBI's proposed IDR4trn (USD400m) bond is a
senior unsecured
obligation of TBI and its terms and conditions are similar to
the company's
USD300m bond. The proposed IDR4trn bond is structurally
subordinated to the
operating companies' secured debt of IDR7.8trn. Despite
subordination, Fitch
believes that recovery, in case of default on the notes, would
be average or
better, and has assigned an instrument rating at the same level
as the TBI's
National Long-Term Rating. A high proportion of TBI's operating
cash flows are
contractually locked-in (USD2.2bn at end-June 2013), which means
there will be
strong creditor recovery in a distress scenario.
Also, Fitch believes that TBI's plan to replace its operating
companies'
unsecured debt with unsecured debt at the holding company level
will reduce the
level of subordination, further supporting recovery on the
proposed notes.
Acquisitions Drive Leverage: A key rating concern for TBI
includes its high
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage and its
acquisitive
nature. Fitch estimates TBI's leverage will be about 4.8x at
end-December 2013 -
exceeding the 4.0x threshold that could lead to negative rating
action. However,
given the predictability of its operating and capex cash flows,
credit metrics
are likely to improve and leverage will reduce to below 4.0x by
2014. Fitch
believes that TBI will keep its leverage around 3.5x-4.0x in the
medium term
given its acquisitive nature.
Predictable Cash, Strong Profitability: TBI's ratings reflect
its ability to
generate predictable cash flows backed by long-term contracts
(average contract
life: 7.7 years) with Indonesian telcos. Investment-grade telcos
accounted for
74% of TBI's 1H13 revenue. Fitch expects TBI's operating EBITDAR
margin to
remain above 80% in the medium term. In addition, incremental
organic capex
required to expand its tenancies is low. Its tenancy ratio,
measured in total
tower telecom sites against the number of towers, was just 1.76x
in 2013,
indicating there is potential for co-location growth.
Counterparty Risks Manageable: The weaker telcos, who
contributed 26% to TBI's
1H13 revenue, may have difficulties paying the company. PT
Bakrie Telecom (C)
and PT Smartfren (CC(idn)), which together contributed about
7.4% of TBI's H113
revenue, could face liquidity problems as they struggle to
expand their market
share and generate sufficient cash flows to meet their
obligations and capex
commitments. However, Fitch believes that telcos typically
regard leases as
senior obligations as their business continuity is dependent on
tower
infrastructure.
Minimal Forex Risk: TBI has about USD905m in foreign-currency
debt, representing
84% of its overall debt. Over 90% of its debt is protected
through a combination
of a natural hedge and hedging contracts. TBI receives 18% of
its annual revenue
in US dollars (around USD40m). At end-June 2013, it also had
about USD152m in
cash, of which USD112m was denominated in US dollars.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include
-A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease
defaults by
weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining
above 4.0x on a
sustained basis
- A fall in revenue contribution from investment-graded telcos
to below 50%
Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as the
company is
unlikely to deleverage significantly as it invests to maintain
growth.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
PT. Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower Lt. 20
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 79
Jakarta 12910, Indonesia
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, ' Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage, dated 5 August 2013,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.