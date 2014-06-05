(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published the
National Long-Term Rating on CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Bank)
upcoming TWD20bn
perpetual non-cumulative subordinated bonds of 'A(twn)', on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
The company's subordinated bonds will be issued in two tranches
of TWD10bn each.
They carry fixed coupon rates of 3.7% and 4.0%, with first call
dates being 10
years and 12 years after issuance respectively. The proceeds,
which qualify as
Taiwanese Basel III Tier 1 capital, will be used to refinance
maturing debts and
enhance the bank's capitalization.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Debt Rating
Fitch rates the bonds four notches down from CTBC Bank's anchor
rating, its
Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' that is equivalent to 'AA+(twn)' on
the National
Rating scale. The notching comprises two notches for
non-performance risk, based
on standard and less-easily triggered profit and capital
thresholds for coupon
omission and deferral, and two notches for poor recovery
prospects. The notching
is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank
subordinated and hybrid
securities.
The bank's VR is currently on RWN because the planned
acquisition of The Tokyo
Star Bank, Ltd. (Tokyo Star Bank) by CTBC Bank will probably
weaken the bank's
core capitalisation and consolidated earnings quality. Fitch
will resolve the
Rating Watch when there is greater clarity on CTBC Bank's
consolidated
financials, likely in August 2014. Tokyo Star Bank follows Basel
II standards
for its capital requirements and Japanese GAAP for its financial
reporting,
while CTBC Bank uses Basel III standards and IFRS.
Fitch does not ascribe any equity credit to the instrument as it
does not accord
full discretion to the issuer on coupon payments, which limits
its loss
absorption flexibility to support the issuer's viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
Any rating action on CTBC Bank will trigger a similar move on
the debt rating.
The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'; on RWN
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; on RWN
Viability Rating at 'a'; on RWN
Support Rating at '3'
Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)';
on RWN
Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'A-'; on RWN, and
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA(twn)'; on RWN
Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
Long-Term Rating at
'BBB'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(twn)'; on
RWN
Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term
Rating at 'BBB'; on
RWN
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Suite 1306, 13F
205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities",
dated 31 January 2014 and "National Scale Rating Criteria",
dated 30 October
2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.