(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published PT Indosat Tbk's (Indosat) National senior unsecured class rating, and the National Long-Term Ratings on its IDR9trn bond programme and IDR1trn sukuk ijarah programme at 'AAA(idn)'. The agency has also published the National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' on the up to IDR2.2trn senior unsecured bonds and the up to IDR300bn sukuk ijarah issued from these programmes. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rating Underpinned by Parent: Indosat is rated at the highest level on the national rating scale and has a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. The company's strategic importance to its parent, Ooredoo Q.S.C (Ooredoo; A+/Stable), warrants a three-notch uplift on the international scale from its standalone credit profile of 'BB'. Ooredoo holds a 65% stake of Indosat and the former's loan documents contain a cross-default clause covering significant subsidiaries, including Indosat. Indosat is one of Ooredoo's fastest-growing subsidiaries and contributed 25% and 26% to its consolidated revenue and EBITDA respectively in 2013. Lower Margin, High Leverage: Fitch expects Indosat's EBITDA margin to narrow to around 40%-42% in 2014 from 43.5% in 2013 due to intensifying competition in the data segment. Indosat's performance up to 2Q14 was within the agency's expectation with stagnant revenue and EBITDA margin of 43%. Fitch expects Indosat's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be between 2.0x and 2.5x in the medium term as the company continues to expand its network to catch up with competitors. At end-December 2013, Indosat had 5,400 3G base stations, much lower than PT XLAxiata Tbk's (XL; BBB/Stable) 15,000 and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom; BBB-/Stable) 27,000. Minimal and Negative FCF: Indosat's free cash flow (FCF) is likely to be negative in 2014 due to stagnant FFO, which will not cover capex needed for expansion. We forecast that capex will be 30%-34% of revenue over the next two to three years and that FCF will remain minimal or negative over this period. In March 2014, the company benefitted from the IDR1.4trn sale of its stake in PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (BB/Stable). Exposure to US Dollar Volatility: Indosat has the greatest exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations between the Indonesian rupiah and US dollar among Indonesian telcos, with 47% of its debt denominated in US dollars and only 25% hedged. In addition, the company's EBITDA is exposed as it makes tower lease payments of USD40m-45m annually. The company plans to reduce its currency mismatch by issuing more rupiah debt from these bond and sukuk programmes. No Impact from Fine: Fitch does not expect that a court-imposed fine of IDR1,358bn - relating to alleged misuse of its frequency licences - to affect Indosat's rating. The company is appealing the decision and it is not clear when a judgement on the appeal will be made. Based on the agency's estimate, even if Indosat were to pay the fine using additional debt, its FFO-adjusted net leverage will still be below 3.0x, the threshold where we might consider a negative rating action. RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme, issuance and class ratings are at the highest level on the National scale and therefore cannot be upgraded. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Any weakening of the links between Indosat and Ooredoo - FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.0x on a sustained basis. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 