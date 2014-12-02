(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Rating Navigators for Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA, AmBev S.A., Brown Forman Corporation, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU), Constellation Brands, Inc., Diageo plc, Molson Coors Brewing Company and SABMiller plc. These reports should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and "Alcoholic Beverages: Ratings Navigator Companion" dated 14 November 2014. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA Via Privata Maria Teresa 20123 Milan Bill Densmore Senior Director +1 312 368 3125 Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Johnny Da Silva Director +1 212 908 0367 Cristina Madero Associate Director +1 312 368 2080 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.