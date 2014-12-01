(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has published its
new Rating Navigators for the following Asia-Pacific (APAC)
telecommunications
companies:
- Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited,
- Bharti Airtel Limited,
- China Mobile Limited,
- China Telecom Corporation Limited,
- Global Cloud Xchange Limited,
- Globe Telecom, Inc.,
- KT Corporation,
- Pacnet Limited,
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company,
- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia,
- PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk,
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited,
- SK Telecom Co., Ltd,
- Sri Lanka Telecom PLC,
- Telekom Malaysia Berhad,
- Telstra Corporation Limited, and
- Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
These reports should be read in conjunction with the
"Introducing Rating
Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and
"Telecommunications:
Ratings Navigator Companion" dated 17 November 2014.
For more information, please visit
here.
Contact:
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Nitin Soni
Director
+ 65 6796 7235
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
Introducing Rating Navigator for Corporates (5 November 2014)
Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companion (17 November
2014)
- Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited,
here
- Bharti Airtel Limited,
here
- China Mobile Limited,
here
- China Telecom Corporation Limited,
here
- Global Cloud Xchange Limited,
here
- Globe Telecom, Inc.,
here
- KT Corporation,
here
- Pacnet Limited,
here
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company,
here
- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia,
here
- PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk,
here
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited,
here
- SK Telecom Co., Ltd,
here
- Sri Lanka Telecom PLC,
here
- Telekom Malaysia Berhad,
here
- Telstra Corporation Limited,
here
- Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
here
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Introducing Ratings Navigators for Corporates
here
Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.