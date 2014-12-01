(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Rating Navigators for the following Asia-Pacific (APAC) telecommunications companies: - Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, - Bharti Airtel Limited, - China Mobile Limited, - China Telecom Corporation Limited, - Global Cloud Xchange Limited, - Globe Telecom, Inc., - KT Corporation, - Pacnet Limited, - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, - PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk, - Singapore Telecommunications Limited, - SK Telecom Co., Ltd, - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC, - Telekom Malaysia Berhad, - Telstra Corporation Limited, and - Total Access Communication Public Company Limited These reports should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and "Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companion" dated 17 November 2014. For more information, please visit here. Contact: Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Nitin Soni Director + 65 6796 7235 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research Introducing Rating Navigator for Corporates (5 November 2014) Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companion (17 November 2014) - Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, here - Bharti Airtel Limited, here - China Mobile Limited, here - China Telecom Corporation Limited, here - Global Cloud Xchange Limited, here - Globe Telecom, Inc., here - KT Corporation, here - Pacnet Limited, here - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, here - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, here - PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk, here - Singapore Telecommunications Limited, here - SK Telecom Co., Ltd, here - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC, here - Telekom Malaysia Berhad, here - Telstra Corporation Limited, here - Total Access Communication Public Company Limited here Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Introducing Ratings Navigators for Corporates here Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.