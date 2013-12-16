(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a report outlining its approach to the introduction of CRA 3 (EU
Regulation No. 462/2013) in respect of affected sovereign and sub-national issuers. The report
sets out the implications of the regulation for EU-registered credit ratings agencies (CRAs),
both in terms of which issuers are affected and what CRAs are required to
publish as a result of the regulation.
One of the key requirements is that CRAs must publish, from December 2013, an
annual calendar setting out the dates for publication of sovereign and
sub-national rating reviews for affected issuers for the forthcoming calendar
year. This will require Fitch to identify at least two dates per year for
publication of each issuer's rating reviews, as each issuer must now be formally
reviewed at least every six months. Fitch will publish its first review
calendar towards the end of December 2013.
CRA 3 permits CRAs to deviate from the published calendar where it is necessary
to comply with certain of their legal obligations under the EU Regulation for
CRAs (as amended by CRA 3). The report sets out Fitch's interpretation of this
provision as allowing us to publish a rating review - involving a change to the
rating, Outlook or Rating Watch status - when there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to
wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status.
More specifically, Fitch envisages that such developments may include, but not
be limited to:-
-Unforeseen political developments or data revisions - positive or negative -
that generate either significant volatility or greater stability in domestic
financial markets, with positive or negative implications for the macro-economic
policy framework
-Rapid actual or expected change in public finances and/or debt sustainability,
reflected in general government balance and general government debt ratios,
which in our view is likely to lead to a material deterioration or improvement
in sovereign debt servicing capacity
-Sudden deterioration or improvement in financing flexibility, which could be
reflected either in limited or in uncertain access to public debt markets or an
inability to reach agreement on external support with official sector lenders
or, conversely, an unexpected resumption of market access or confirmation of
official sector support
-Accelerated deterioration or improvement in external finances, which could be
evidenced by, for example, declining or increasing international reserves or a
depreciating or stabilising domestic currency
The definition of sovereign in CRA 3 includes states and regional and local
authorities (collectively "sub-nationals") and therefore much of this report
also applies to Fitch's EU-based International Public Finance (IPF) ratings
group. As with sovereign ratings, there are several reasons why Fitch may need
to deviate from the calendar, but one additional reason specific to IPF ratings
for deviating from the calendar is that some sub-nationals credit ratings are
constrained by the relevant sovereign rating. Therefore a change to the
sovereign rating could trigger a deviation from the published calendar for the
affected sub-national ratings.
The report also highlights the importance of the location of the primary analyst
for the regulation, given that it applies to sovereign, sub-national and certain
supranational entities that are covered by primary analysts located in
EU-registered CRAs. Importantly, this includes not only the ratings of EU member
states but also those of all sovereign issuers where the primary analyst is
based in an EU-registered CRA.
The report also contains a summary of the information required to be published
when making any change to an existing rating or Outlook/Watch for an affected
issuer. This information includes: measures of six specific quantitative data
points; the relative weights of those data points in the rating decision; an
indicator of default probability; an indicator of economic development (of the
sovereign); any other relevant qualitative factors, including their weights in
the rating decision; a detailed evaluation of the changes to the qualitative
assumptions justifying the reasons for the rating change and their relative
weight; a detailed description of the risks, limits and uncertainties related to
the rating change; and a summary of the committee discussion.
The report, "Fitch Ratings Approach to CRA 3 for Sovereigns", is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Ratings Approach to CRA 3 for Sovereigns
