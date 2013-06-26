BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of 'Russian Bank Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 June 2013, as well as changes in May 2013, changes made since end-2012 and illustrative charts showing changes since end-2012 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 5M13 - June 2013
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago