Feb 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)OSCOW/LONDON, February 03 (Fitch)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from 100 selected Russian banks' statutory accounts.

The issue includes:

- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 January 2014, as well as changes during December 2013 and since 1 January 2013.

- Profit and loss statements for 4Q13 and 12M13 and related analytical ratios such as interest yields, margins, operating efficiency and profitability.

- Charts illustrating balance changes since the beginning of 2013 and profit and loss analysis for 12M13 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.

- Commentary on the main changes to the figures and trends in Russian banking system.

The issue is available in two versions: Excel and PDF, at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 12M13 here