(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 1Q14 here LONDON/MOSCOW, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from 100 selected Russian banks' statutory accounts. The issue includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 April 2014, as well as changes during March 2014 and since 1 January 2014. - Charts illustrating balance changes since the beginning of 2014 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. - Commentary on the main changes to the figures and trends in Russian banking system. The issue is available in two versions: Excel and PDF, at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901, Email: Anna.Bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.