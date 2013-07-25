(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the H113 edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 July 2013, as well as changes since June and since the beginning of 2013.

The H113 Datawatch is also supplemented with a brief update about the trends in the Russian banking sector and main developments since 1 April when Fitch published a broader commentary on the subject.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch H113

here