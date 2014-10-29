(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
four presentations
following its annual financial sector conference held in Moscow
last month:
'Russian Banking Sector: Negative Outlook' summarises Fitch's
view that banks'
credit profiles are likely to be under pressure in the near to
medium term due
to tighter liquidity because of foreign debt repayments and
slower inflow of
customer funding, as well as weaker asset quality and
profitability because of
the economic slowdown and higher interest rates. The burden of
supporting the
sector for the sovereign will increase, although at this stage
we do not
anticipate weakening of the support propensity for major
state-banks.
'Consumer Lending: Stagnation to Continue' discusses the
significant increase of
credit losses at consumer finance banks in 1H14, resulting in
capital erosion at
most players. Further deterioration is possible given the weaker
economy and
still high borrower leverage.
'Mortgage Lending: Problems and Prospects' discusses the major
challenges for
this sector in Russia, including high property prices, high and
rising interest
rates and a lack of reasonably priced, dedicated
funding/refinancing options.
'Russia's Pension System: Limited Source of Banking Sector
Funding' discusses
the relatively small size of pension assets, limited prospects
for growth given
the government's decision to freeze savings for 2014-2015, and
the skew of
pension fund investments towards sectors/assets better
known/related to fund
managers.
The presentations are available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the links
below.
Contact:
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Dmitry Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Russian Banking
Sector: Negative
Outlook
here
Consumer Lending: Stagnation to Continue
here
Mortgage Lending: Problems and Prospects
here
Fitch Presentation: Russia's Pension System: Limited Source of
Banking Sector
Funding
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.