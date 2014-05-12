(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published UK insurer Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'AA-', with Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers Scottish Equitable as core to the Aegon group (ultimate parent Aegon NV; LT IDR A/Negative) and has therefore aligned Scottish Equitable's IFS rating with that of other core operating entities in the group. Fitch's view that Scottish Equitable is core to Aegon is based on a number of factors: - Scottish Equitable is Aegon's main business in the UK, which is one of the group's three main markets along with the US and the Netherlands. The company is a material part of the group, accounting for around one-third of the group's gross written premiums (EUR6.6bn out of EUR19.9bn in 2013), and it is one of the leading life insurers in the UK market, with particularly strong positions in the corporate and individual pensions markets. - Aegon's ownership of Scottish Equitable is longstanding. Aegon acquired Scottish Equitable in 1994 and rebranded it as Aegon in 2009. Scottish Equitable is branded, marketed and increasingly recognised as Aegon. - There is a track record of support from Aegon to Scottish Equitable. Prior to 2013, Aegon provided a contingent capital arrangement that would have contributed GBP200m to Scottish Equitable's capital position if needed. In 2013, Aegon replaced this arrangement with a direct capital injection, strengthening Scottish Equitable's Pillar 1 capital coverage (including with-profit funds) to 140% at end-2013 (end-2012: 111%). While Aegon's UK business is the second-largest contributor to Aegon by premium, its profitability has been weak for several years. In 2013, Scottish Equitable's profit before tax was only EUR115m out of the Aegon group total of EUR971m. Aegon established a turnaround plan for Scottish Equitable in 2011 to improve profitability, with a focus on cutting costs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in the Aegon group's rating would be reflected in a corresponding change in Scottish Equitable's IFS rating. Also, a material deterioration of the company's profitability or market position may lead Fitch to no longer view Scottish Equitable as core to the Aegon group, triggering a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.