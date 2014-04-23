(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued its Telecom &
Cable Company
Handbook today, which offers a detailed review of companies in
the U.S. and
Canada telecom and cable sector.
This 175-page special report provides detailed information for
companies Fitch
covers in the sector, including individual company rating
rationales and rating
drivers, key covenant summaries, debt structure diagrams, and
other financial
summary information. Pension analyses and recovery worksheets
are also included
where applicable.
'Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook: a Detailed Review of
Companies in the
U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector' is available on Fitch
Ratings' web
site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Mike Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
