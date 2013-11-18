(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a criteria addendum outlining how it uses its Portfolio Credit
Model (PCM) for asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) conduits that are solely backed by South
African corporate, structured finance or public sector assets and whose commercial paper
is rated on a national scale.
South Africa's local currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (LC LT IDR) is a
key consideration for the emerging market (EM) correlation assumption used in
PCM for South African ABCP conduits. Therefore, if there was a rating action
South Africa's LC LT IDR (which may be accompanied by a recalibration of the
National Rating scale), the correlation assumptions in the addendum may be
revised.
Additionally, standard EM base and regional correlation assumptions have been
reduced for conduit portfolios consisting solely of South African assets and, as
a general guide, PCM obligor concentration uplift (OCU) has been applied to five
obligors across the entire conduit portfolio.
Fitch does not expect any rating impact on CP issued by existing ABCP conduits
backed solely by South African assets as a result of the addendum. The credit
quality of the conduit portfolio (and the impact on PCM results) is only one of
several key rating drivers in Fitch's analysis of ABCP conduits. Fitch also
considers the credit quality of support providers to the conduit, sponsor and
administrator capabilities, and the legal structure when conducting its rating
analysis.
The criteria report 'Global Rating Criteria for ABCP - South Africa Addendum' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Rating Criteria for ABCP â€“ South Africa
Addendum
