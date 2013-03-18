BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has published its Sovereign Ratings History, for ratings up to 15 March 2013. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch - Complete Sovereign Rating History here
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.