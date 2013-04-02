BRIEF-Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published its Sovereign Ratings History, for ratings up to 1 April 2013. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch - Complete Sovereign Rating History
Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's central bank wants banks to use most of their profits to support capital levels, so that they can increase lending, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.