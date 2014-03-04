(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today that it expects health insurance and managed care companies to continue to deploy capital through share repurchases and acquisitions over the next 12-24 months. Fitch views share repurchases as being the more likely use of capital in 2014 due to the ease with which they can be executed and due to the Affordable Care Act's uncertain effect on the composition and profitability of the health insurance market. Acquisitions, especially those of health plans rather than providers of ancillary-related services, are more likely to be deferred until 2015 when Fitch believes that ACA-related uncertainty will decline. If health insurers' earnings and share repurchase levels are consistent with those of recent years, Fitch does not expect them to trigger changes in ratings or Rating Outlooks. The impact of potential acquisitions on ratings and rating outlooks is more uncertain. Depending on the specifics involved, acquisitions are more likely than share repurchases to lead to ratings downgrades or Negative Outlooks. Fitch anticipates continued growth in health insurers' shareholders' equity despite the expectations for ongoing share repurchases. The agency notes that for many health insurers, financial leverage ratios are at the high end of rating category guidelines. Further, many health insurers are rapidly adding membership and growing premium revenues. As a result, Fitch believes that equity growth will be necessary to prevent many health insurers' leverage ratios from breaching guidelines for the companies' current ratings. For nine publicly traded health insurers followed by Fitch, cash flow used to repurchase shares totaled $7.9 billion in 2013, essentially flat compared with the prior year. In 2013, this group's median ratio of share repurchases to net income and median ratio of share repurchases to beginning of the year shareholders' equity were 56% and 7%, respectively, both up moderately from 2012. The report 'Health Insurers Capital Deployment Trends' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Health Insurersâ€™ Capital Deployment Trends (Share Repurchases and Acquisitions Likely to Continue) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.