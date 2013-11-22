(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the legal
separation of the
protected cells, the credit profile of the protected cell
sponsor and the credit
profile of the protected cell company are important
considerations when
analyzing a captive insurer organized as a protected cell.
Accessibility, if
any, to the assets in the general account is a potential credit
positive. A
protected cell company is an insurer that consists of a general
account, or
core, and one or more protected cells. A protected cell company
and its
protected cells are a single legal entity, though the individual
protected cells
are designed to be segregated from each other in the event of a
protected cell's
insolvency.
Cell company legislation has been enacted in several
jurisdictions throughout
the world, including 10 U.S. states. Clearly the legislative
intent is that the
assets of each cell are segregated and not available to satisfy
the creditors of
another cell in the event of that second cell's insolvency.
However, in most
jurisdictions the cells are not organized as separate legal
entities. Further,
there is not a substantial history of these structures being
successfully
defended, or even challenged, in court. This introduces
uncertainty into the
rating process for protected cells.
"It may be helpful to borrow insight from structured finance,"
said Don Thorpe,
senior director of the Insurance group at Fitch, "In structured
finance, it is
common to obtain legal opinions regarding the enforceability of
contracts and
the nonconsolidation of the transaction parties in the event of
one transaction
party's insolvency. This is often referred to as bankruptcy
remoteness."
Fitch also believes the financial strength of both the captive
sponsor and the
entity that sponsors the protected cell company could affect the
credit profile
of the individual protected cell. This will depend on the degree
of linkage
between the entities and structural mitigants, if any. Once
again, Fitch
believes there are analogies that can be drawn between protected
cell companies
and structured finance.
Some protected cell credit profiles may benefit from access to
the assets of the
protected cell company's general account. However, this will
require a thorough
analysis of the applicable regulations, and agreements between
the protected
cells and the protected cell companies, if any. Thus, this
determination would
rely heavily on the individual circumstances.
