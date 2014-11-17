(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Telecommunications: Ratings
LONDON/SYDNEY, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has in a new
report published
the key peer comparator elements for telecoms companies.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range.
After assessing the operating environment, then management and
corporate
governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors
for given rating
levels. Sector-specific key factors include industry operational
profile, market
position, diversification, and quality of brand portfolio.
Finally, three
financial profile factors help capture financial attributes
commensurate with
particular rating categories.
The report, titled 'Telecoms Ratings Navigator' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. This
report should be read
in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for
Corporates' report
dated 5 November 2014 and the 'Telecoms Navigator Reference
File' dated 17
November 2014.
For more information, please visit
corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.
Contact:
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Alvin Lim
Director
+1 312 368 3114
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3177
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Telecoms: Ratings Navigator Reference File
here
