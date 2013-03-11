MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to drop on oil's tumble
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available. The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC that she saw room to ease monetary policy further but that the pace of easing would depend on economic data.