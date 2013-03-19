Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available. The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 31 California lawmakers are making headway on legislation to allow state residents to sue financial institutions for fraud, rather than letting banks force customers to settle disputes in arbitration.