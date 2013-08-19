China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available.
The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.