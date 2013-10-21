(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Weekly Wire - The Week's Top
Stories From
Fitch Wire
here
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a
compendium of the
credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is
now available.
The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current
edition, please click
on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily
email please
write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
Contact:
Jeremy Carter
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1391
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
