BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available. The newsletter is published every Monday.
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: