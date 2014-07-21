Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available. The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
PARIS, April 14 Emmanuel Macron seemed destined for a steady climb up the ranks of the French establishment when he decided to apply his skills as a deal-making investment banker to the world of politics.