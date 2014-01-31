(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Feedback Report: 4Q13 FI Criteria Exposure Drafts here NEW YORK/LONDON, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published three separate but related financial institutions rating criteria reports: â€˜Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,â€™ â€˜Securities Firms Criteriaâ€™ and â€˜Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteriaâ€™. Each of the criteria reports was published as an exposure draft on 27 November 2013, with a comment period running to 31 December 2013. With the exception of a limited number of clarifying and editorial amendments, the finalised criteria reports are very much in line with the exposure drafts and there are no rating changes as a direct result of their finalisation. In addition, Fitch has published a special report entitled â€˜Feedback Report: 4Q13 FI Criteria Exposure Draftsâ€™. This report and the three finalised criteria reports are available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Christopher Wolfe (North America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 James Longsdon (EMEA) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Mark Young (APAC) Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Franklin Santarelli (Latin America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.