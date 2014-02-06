(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published Tikehau Taux Variable 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is France-domiciled and managed by Tikehau Investment Management (Tikehau IM).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fund Presentation

Tikehau Taux Variable is a French Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP) with EUR216m of assets at end-December 2013. It is a short-duration credit fund primarily invested in eurozone investment-grade bonds and notes. It seeks to outperform the three-month Euribor + 100bp, with a volatility typically ranging between 1% and 3%.

Investment Process

The fund's investment edge is its ability to select under-researched issuers while actively adjusting its low sensitivity to interest rate and spread risks. This is achieved through flexible use of cash (up to 35% historically), dynamic allocation between the various segments of the eurozone bond market, including high-yield (maximum 35% of the fund's assets) and derivative strategies.

Proprietary credit research is comprehensive, covering fundamental, relative value and liquidity factors. Coverage focuses on under-researched, more complex credits to optimise use of internal analytical resources.

Portfolio construction is not benchmark-constrained but must adhere to targets of asset allocation, duration and broad positioning defined at weekly top-down meetings. The fund's dynamic asset allocation approach allows active management of its low duration, market exposure and spread duration.

Resources

The fund's seasoned lead portfolio manager (PM) is supported by a small but focused credit team, comprising four credit analysts, one quantitative specialist and a more junior PM. In addition, the head of the credit team, who joined a year ago, has expertise in analysing credit market directional trends. Research resources are allocated opportunistically across sectors due to the small size of the team.

The fund also benefits from Tikehau IM's and Tikehau Group's resources in operations and controls. Sophis Value and Bloomberg offer full coverage of portfolio monitoring, order management, analytics and compliance checks.

Track Record

The fund has achieved a strong track record, delivering a performance of 10.6% over three years to end-December 2013 with 1.4% annualised volatility. This is a higher risk-adjusted return than peers in the Lipper category, which is illustrated by its Lipper Leader score for Consistent Return of 5 over three years.

Asset Manager

Tikehau IM was established in 2006 as a France-domiciled asset manager specialising in eurozone credit and debt investments. It is part of the Tikehau group, created in 2004 and led by four partners. At end-2013 Tikehau IM employed 34 staff and was managing EUR2.3bn of assets. A sharp increase (+219%) in assets managed by Tikehau IM over the past two years helped strengthen the asset management platform.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes, or in resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance, excessive risk deviation from objectives, or the departure of the lead PM or the head of credit investment.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com

To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tikehau Taux Variables

here