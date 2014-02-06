(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published Tikehau Taux Variable
'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is France-domiciled and managed by
Tikehau Investment Management (Tikehau IM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Tikehau Taux Variable is a French Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP) with EUR216m
of assets at end-December 2013. It is a short-duration credit fund primarily
invested in eurozone investment-grade bonds and notes. It seeks to outperform
the three-month Euribor + 100bp, with a volatility typically ranging between 1%
and 3%.
Investment Process
The fund's investment edge is its ability to select under-researched issuers
while actively adjusting its low sensitivity to interest rate and spread risks.
This is achieved through flexible use of cash (up to 35% historically), dynamic
allocation between the various segments of the eurozone bond market, including
high-yield (maximum 35% of the fund's assets) and derivative strategies.
Proprietary credit research is comprehensive, covering fundamental, relative
value and liquidity factors. Coverage focuses on under-researched, more complex
credits to optimise use of internal analytical resources.
Portfolio construction is not benchmark-constrained but must adhere to targets
of asset allocation, duration and broad positioning defined at weekly top-down
meetings. The fund's dynamic asset allocation approach allows active management
of its low duration, market exposure and spread duration.
Resources
The fund's seasoned lead portfolio manager (PM) is supported by a small but
focused credit team, comprising four credit analysts, one quantitative
specialist and a more junior PM. In addition, the head of the credit team, who
joined a year ago, has expertise in analysing credit market directional trends.
Research resources are allocated opportunistically across sectors due to the
small size of the team.
The fund also benefits from Tikehau IM's and Tikehau Group's resources in
operations and controls. Sophis Value and Bloomberg offer full coverage of
portfolio monitoring, order management, analytics and compliance checks.
Track Record
The fund has achieved a strong track record, delivering a performance of 10.6%
over three years to end-December 2013 with 1.4% annualised volatility. This is a
higher risk-adjusted return than peers in the Lipper category, which is
illustrated by its Lipper Leader score for Consistent Return of 5 over three
years.
Asset Manager
Tikehau IM was established in 2006 as a France-domiciled asset manager
specialising in eurozone credit and debt investments. It is part of the Tikehau
group, created in 2004 and led by four partners. At end-2013 Tikehau IM employed
34 staff and was managing EUR2.3bn of assets. A sharp increase (+219%) in assets
managed by Tikehau IM over the past two years helped strengthen the asset
management platform.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational
processes, or in resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result in a downgrade
of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the fund's performance, excessive risk deviation from
objectives, or the departure of the lead PM or the head of credit investment.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tikehau Taux Variables
here