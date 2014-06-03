(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Rating Methodology -
Including
Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage
here
LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Turk
Telekomunikasyon A.S.'s
(TT) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of
'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'
has also been
published.
The ratings reflect TT's leading voice and broadband position in
the Turkish
telecoms market, with resulting high fixed-line EBITDA margin,
which is partly
offset by its third-placed position in the mobile market. FX
risks and reliance
on shorter-term maturity funding are TT's main credit
weaknesses. The company
has a sound pre-dividend free cashflow (FCF) generation
capability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Fixed-line Market Position
TT is Turkey's largest telecoms company and the fixed-line
incumbent operator,
with around a 93% subscriber market share in fixed voice and a
88% subscriber
market share in fixed broadband services. It has a solid
fixed-line franchise
with less intense competition relative to other European
incumbents. The Turkish
fixed broadband market remains fairly under-penetrated at around
40% of
households, lagging significantly behind the European average of
around 65% and
offers firm growth potential. TT owns 90% of Avea, Turkey's
third largest mobile
operator with around a 20% subscriber market share. Revenue
growth as Turkish
mobile penetration increases should lead to increased
profitability in the
mobile business.
Mobile to Offset Fixed Declines
Revenue growth from fixed broadband and data services is
offsetting fixed-line
voice revenues declines. Fixed EBITDA has come under pressure
over the last two
years, but this has been partly offset by mobile EBITDA growth.
Fitch expects
TT's EBITDA less capex (before spectrum costs) to grow over the
next few years
as the mobile business becomes more cash-generative, resulting
in our
expectations of pre-dividend FCF margin over 10% over the
medium-term.
No Explicit Sovereign Linkage
The Turkish government owns 31.7% of TT. However, TT is rated on
a stand-alone
basis with no support from any of its shareholders. At this
point in time, TT's
rating is not linked to the Turkish sovereign rating
(BBB-/Stable).
Long-term Uncertainty from Concession Expiry
The rating factors in some long-term uncertainty relating to the
expiry of TT's
fixed-line concession agreement with the Turkish government in
2026. Fitch does
not rule out the risk that in the lead-up to the concession
termination date,
the views of TT's management, TT's main shareholder and the
Turkish government
on TT's operational and financial priorities may diverge. Fitch
believes that
TT's management will pursue a conservative financial policy to
ensure that all
debt could be repaid before the expiry of the concession
agreement.
Significant FX Mismatch
TT has a significant currency mismatch as 95% of its debt at
end-1Q14 was
denominated in USD and EUR while its FCF is generated in local
currency. This
exposes TT to significant risks arising from potential adverse
movements in
foreign exchange rates. However, as the company can only pay a
dividend of up to
a maximum of 100% of distributable net income (adjusted by TT's
board of
directors to 70% of net income in 2013), any FX losses will
reduce net income,
which will lead to a fall in dividends and cash taxes paid in
the following
year. With unadjusted net debt to EBITDA of 1.4x at end-1Q14, TT
has low
leverage compared with other European telecoms companies, but
this FX risk is
the main reason why the leverage thresholds for negative rating
action are set
at a lower level compared with other western European telecoms
companies at a
similar rating level.
Weak Liquidity Profile
TT has a sound liquidity profile in a Turkish context, with
ready access to bank
financing and other funding sources, but weak relative to the
western European
telecoms peer group. While the company may count on a strong
cash flow
generation profile, large cash balances of approximately
TRL1.5bn as of end-1Q14
and some undrawn committed credit facilities, these could prove
insufficient to
service its short-term debt repayment obligations. This means TT
is more reliant
on regular refinancing of its short-term debt. This refinancing
risk could be
exacerbated by a further depreciation of the TRL against the EUR
and/or USD.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Funds flow from operations (FFO) net leverage trending above
2.25x (FYE13:
2.3x) or unadjusted net debt to EBITDA breaching 1.5x (FYE13:
1.5x) on a
prolonged basis
-Material deterioration in TT's pre-dividend FCF margin, or in
the company's
regulatory or competitive environment
Fitch views positive rating action as unlikely in the
medium-term; however,
future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Improved visibility on how the termination of fixed-line
concession agreement
would be resolved, an improved liquidity profile and a reduced
currency mismatch
in its debt structure
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1255
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, 28 May 2014,
are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Sukuk
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.