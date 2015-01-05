(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard -
2015 Outlook
here
LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard on the UK
life insurance sector, summarising the outlook for the sector.
The rating outlook is stable, indicating that most ratings are
likely to be
affirmed in the next one to two years. This is despite threats
to profitability
from a number of government initiatives on pensions and
increased regulatory
scrutiny into how insurers treat their customers.
As announced in the 2014 UK Budget, customers will no longer
have to buy an
annuity with their pension pots. Fitch expects the
GBP12bn-a-year annuity market
to shrink by at least one-third as many savers will access their
pensions as
cash or via drawdown products instead.
However, most major insurers will be able to absorb the negative
effects because
they have diverse businesses and strong capital positions -
important factors
underpinning their credit ratings.
The dashboard shows how sales of annuities fared in 1H14, gives
an update on
insurers' capital positions and identifies some important
developments to keep
track of.
The 'UK Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
