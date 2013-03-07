(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
UkrLandFarming PLC
(ULF) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'
and 'B+', respectively. Fitch has also published a National
Long-term Rating of
'AA+'(ukr). The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading market positions in agribusiness
The ratings reflect ULF's leading position in Ukrainian
agriculture and
dominating domestic positions, albeit mitigated by ULF's
exposure to volatility
in selling prices for many of the segments in which it operates;
its
geographically diverse and efficient farming operations
supported by additional
production of higher value-added products. Fitch recognises the
tough sugar
environment in sugar production in Ukraine although this segment
only accounted
for 4% of reported EBITDA in 2012. ULF has also demonstrated an
ability to
effectively gain scale in its core businesses of crop farming
and eggs
production (the latter via Avangardco, rated 'B' by Fitch)
through both
acquisitions and green field capital projects.
Consolidated group profile
The assigned ratings factor the consolidated profile of the ULF
group reflecting
the evidence of some legal ties by way of cross-default
provisions inserted in
some of ULF's key loan agreements even though Avangardco does
not provide
guarantees to any debt owed by ULF but also its own debt does
not benefit from
ULF guarantees. However, Fitch notes that ULF does control
Avangardco's profits,
albeit with the limitations of this subsidiary to upstreaming
cash set by a debt
incurrence leverage test of 3.0x. Fitch acknowledges that
Avangardco's
management teams and treasury functions remain separated from
ULF and that
trading relations between the two companies are limited. As of
FY12,
Avangardco's EBITDA of USD250m represented 24% of ULF's
consolidated profits.
Solid profitability
ULF shows adequate profitability, measured as funds from
operations (FFO) margin
of sales, at 29% (2012), although lower than some peers, because
of ULF's
diversification into lower-margin distribution activities. These
operations help
diversify ULF's revenue streams into less capital intensive
areas while ensuring
the supply of agriculture inputs to the crops division on an
arms-length basis.
By way of comparison, Mriya's ('B') FFO margin exceeds 40% as a
pure farming
business.
Regulation Risk Remains
ULF remains exposed to the imposition of regulatory restrictions
on grain
trading in Ukraine which can affect grain prices and volumes and
hence the
profitability of the crops division which represented 55% of
reported EBITDA
(2012). However this may benefit Avangardco as it purchases
forage grain from
third parties (outside ULF) for animal feed as a key input for
its egg
production.
Steady free cash flow generation
The company's growth plans - mostly focused on land bank
expansion and related
spending in silos and machinery - remain ambitious. However on a
consolidated
basis Fitch projects average annual spend over 2013-2015 to
remain broadly
aligned with 2012's USD460m (70% of which related to the final
phases of
Avangardco's egg capacity expansion projects) and to be funded
internally.
Therefore we expect positive annual free cash flow (FCF) and
forecast an average
FCF margin (as percentage of sales) exceeding 10% for the next
four years,
although possibly somewhat weaker in 2013.
Moderate leverage
ULF shows moderate financial leverage with an FFO-adjusted net
leverage of 1.8x
(2012). However Fitch notes the limited sources of financing so
far outside of
bank financing even though we acknowledge that ULF may be
looking to access the
debt capital markets to diversify its funding sources and
lengthen its debt
maturity profile. ULF also had USD176m of cash and deposits
placed in
related-party banks. Conservatively excluding this amount from
our net leverage
calculation, FFO adjusted net leverage would be 2.1x, still
fully aligned with
the assigned ratings.
Reliance on short-term debt
ULF's debt profile is skewed towards shorter-term debt
maturities as 41% of the
group's debt is due in 2013 (USD537m). While any planned bond
issue would help
to tackle upcoming debt maturities, any near-term refinancing
risks are factored
in to the assigned ratings even though ULF has historically
relied upon
related-party banks for committed revolving bank lines. Fitch
expects solid cash
flow from operations, available unrestricted cash, scalable
capex and liquid
inventories to support the group's financial flexibility. Fitch
expects working
capital facilities to be rolled over and projects that FCF
should be sufficient
to cover maturing long-term loans.
Corporate governance concerns
Compared to MHP or Kernel, ULF's corporate governance practices
are considered
weaker. Some of those practices are typical for a non-public
company and are
expected to constrain any further positive rating momentum.
Several outliers in
corporate governance issues, in Fitch's opinion, provide
negative pressure on
the ratings - in particular, the current state of related party
transactions
with banks owned by Mr Bakhmatyuk, and ULF's stance to maintain
a relationship
with these banks in future. This diminishes the overall
transparency of the
group in Fitch's view. We note that the probability of conflicts
of interests
between ULF and related-party banks may increase, should the
banking system in
Ukraine be further distressed, or if liquidity issues arise
specifically for
these banks.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- A positive rating action on the local currency IDR would
require ULF to
improve its corporate governance practices, particularly in the
area of
transactions with related-party banks.
- In terms of financial guidelines, a higher IDR depends on ULF
maintaining FFO
margin above 30%, positive FCF and expansion plan funded mainly
by internal cash
flows leading to FFO adjusted leverage (gross) below 1.5x on a
continuing basis.
An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would be possible only if
the Country
Ceiling for Ukraine was upgraded (currently 'B').
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A contraction of FFO below USD300m
- An increase in FFO adjusted leverage (gross) to 3.0x on a
continuing basis
- FFO fixed charge cover weakening below 4x
- Weakening liquidity measured as FCF for 2014 plus unrestricted
cash and
available undrawn bank lines at the beginning of the year
divided by short-term
debt maturities, below 0.8x on a continuing basis. This
calculation excludes
grain inventory in silos which Fitch understands is unhedged for
price risk.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anton Shishov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 69
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
