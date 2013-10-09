(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Assurant, Inc. here CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Assurant, Inc. UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Assurant's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: --Profitability; --Specialty Strategy. A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators round out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Primary Analyst Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Related Research: --'Assurant, Inc. Unrated Issuer Report' (October 2013); --'Investment Risk and Returns -- Property/Casualty (Re)Insurers' (August 2013); --'Property/Casualty Insurers' Midyear 2013 Financial Results' (August 2013); --'Hurricane Season 2013 (A Desk Reference for Insurance Investors' (May 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Property/Casualty Insurersâ€™ Midyear 2013 Financial Results here Hurricane Season 2013 (A Desk Reference for Insurance Investors) here Investment Risk and Returns -- Property/Casualty (Re)Insurers here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.