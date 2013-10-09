(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Ohio National Life Insurance Company (ONLIC). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be ONLIC's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: --The company's use of debt leverage and Fitch's view of overall capital quality; --The company's focus on variable annuity products relative to its mutual insurance company peers. A peer analysis rounds out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing it. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Primary Analyst Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Related Research: --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance' (Dec. 12, 2012); ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.