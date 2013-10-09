BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Talanx AG. UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organisation's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Talanx's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--German retail restructuring
--International diversification strategy
A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.
What Are Unrated Issuer Reports?
(here)
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: