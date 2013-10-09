BRIEF-Al Deera Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (Ping An Life). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Ping An Life's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--"Strong Franchise Supports Growth"
--"Solvency Margin Pressure"
A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.
What Are Unrated Issuer Reports?
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: