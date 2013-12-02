(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an
Unrated Issuer
Report (UIR) on State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.
UIRs provide
analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that
affect an
organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit
rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be State
Farm's main credit
issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--Capitalization;
--Profitability.
A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators round
out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of a UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing a UIR. The level of management
participation, if any,
can vary significantly from case to case.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to:
here.
