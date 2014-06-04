(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (Endurance). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. The report highlights Endurance's business profile and acquisition strategy, which Fitch considers the company's main credit issue, and takes a closer look at Endurance's credit fundamentals. A peer analysis and summary of market-based indicators round out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of a UIR. While a UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing a UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (Recent Momentous Changes Leave Future Profile Uncertain) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.