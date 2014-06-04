(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an
Unrated Issuer Report
(UIR) on Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (Endurance). UIRs
provide analytical
perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an
organization's
creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or
rating-like opinion.
The report highlights Endurance's business profile and
acquisition strategy,
which Fitch considers the company's main credit issue, and takes
a closer look
at Endurance's credit fundamentals. A peer analysis and summary
of market-based
indicators round out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of a UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing a UIR. The level of management
participation, if any,
can vary significantly from case to case.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to:
here.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Endurance Specialty
Holdings Ltd.
(Recent Momentous Changes Leave Future Profile Uncertain)
here
