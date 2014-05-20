(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated
Issuer Report
(UIR) on The Great Eastern Life Assurance Life Company Ltd
(Great Eastern Life).
UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key
issues that impact
an organisation's creditworthiness, but without providing a
credit rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Great
Eastern Life's main
credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
-- Dominant Franchise Supports Growth
-- Well-Capitalised and Financially Flexible
A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing an UIR. The level of management
participation, if
any, can vary significantly from case to case.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.
For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports, please go to:
here.
Contact:
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Limited
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.