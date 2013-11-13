(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CARACAS, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
revision to its
methodology for rating insurance companies.
The revisions are published in an update to Fitch's global
master insurance
criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The update clarifies
that Fitch may
include hybrid securities classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2
capital by the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) as available
capital in
Fitch's capital adequacy ratio. The revisions were made
following APRA's
publication of updated capital definitions. Thus, these changes
will affect only
insurers domiciled in Australia.
No ratings are expected to change as the result of these
updates.
Contact:
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating
Methodology
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating
Methodology --
Amended
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.