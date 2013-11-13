(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CARACAS, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a revision to its methodology for rating insurance companies. The revisions are published in an update to Fitch's global master insurance criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The update clarifies that Fitch may include hybrid securities classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2 capital by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) as available capital in Fitch's capital adequacy ratio. The revisions were made following APRA's publication of updated capital definitions. Thus, these changes will affect only insurers domiciled in Australia. No ratings are expected to change as the result of these updates. Contact: Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2353 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60603 Keith M. Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Insurance Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.