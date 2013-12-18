(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
updated
sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the
agency uses to
analyze U.S. health insurers.
The report titled 'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
Sector Credit
Factors,' replaces a previous version published Jan. 29, 2013.
Changes from the previous report focus on the role the U.S.
Government plays in
the sector and how it effectively caps ratings at the 'AA'
rating category, a
reduction in the potential and probable rating ranges derived
from the industry
profile and operating environment of the Medicare and Medicaid
markets, and
reductions in size and scale rating category guidelines. The
changes do not
affect the ratings levels of Fitch-rated U.S. health insurance
and managed care
companies.
The updated 'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector
Credit Factors,'
special report supplements Fitch's master criteria 'Insurance
Rating
Methodology'. Both reports are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the links below.
Contact:
Mark Rouck
Senior Director
+1-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Health Insurance and
Managed Care
(U.S.)
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
IN ADDITION,
