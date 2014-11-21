(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today is introducing a new report 'U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide,' a quick guide for investors and market participants to navigate the changing regulations facing the U.S. banking industry and assess their impact. The report focuses on the applicability of the new regulations, the general purpose of the regulations, and differences between the U.S. and Basel standards. The report further aims to provide transparency to the regulatory impacts on banking organizations by asset size. As noted in Fitch's recently published outlook reports for U.S. banks, regulatory issues will remain prominent for the industry in 2015 given recently proposed rules and additional ones anticipated, both by U.S. and global regulatory bodies. Fitch believes elevated legal and regulatory costs will pressure U.S. bank earnings in 2015, but be manageable from a credit perspective. The report provides summaries for each of the main regulatory provisions of Basel III and Dodd-Frank including treatment of capital, liquidity standards, stress testing, and related topics. The full report 'U.S. Banks: Regulatory Guide' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall New York, NY 10004 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Applicability of New Bank Regulations in the U.S.) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.