(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and concerns. Contact: David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Credit Encyclo-Media VI: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector (September 2013) --Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (May 2014) --Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook (April 2014); --Pay Television Industry -- Revolution in Evolution (May 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Media & Entertainment Stats Quarterly (Second-Quarter 2014) here Credit Encyclo-Media VI: Fitchâ€™s Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector here Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Fitchâ€™s Telecom & Cable Company Handbook (A Detailed Review of Companies in the U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector) here Pay Television Industry â€” Revolution in Evolutihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.