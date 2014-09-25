(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
'Media and
Entertainment Stats Quarterly' report. This report provides a
summary of
operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions
of the companies
in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit
strengths and
concerns.
