CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Dashboard Report that
illustrates changes in U.S. P/C insurers' usage of reinsurance
and credit
exposure to reinsurance recoverables.
Over the past decade, primary insurers have reduced the level of
ceded premium
as a percentage of their gross premiums written. Reduced
reliance on
reinsurance, better underwriting results and growth in industry
surplus has led
to a sharp fall in U.S. insurers' unaffiliated reinsurance
recoverables as a
percentage of surplus, which was down to 22% at year-end 2013
from a recent peak
of 60% in 2002.
Highlights from the U.S. P/C Reinsurance Recoverable Dashboard
include a review
of the insurers that are the most prominent buyers of
reinsurance, and the
reinsurers with the largest recoverable balance due to cedants.
Notably, the
Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, which is a mandatory
pool for Michigan
personal auto writers, maintained by far the largest balance
owed to cedants at
year-end 2013.
The 'U.S. P/C Reinsurance Recoverable Dashboard' is available on
Fitch's website
at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. P/C Reinsurance
Recoverables
Dashboard
here
