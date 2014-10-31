(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a Dashboard Report that illustrates changes in U.S. P/C insurers' usage of reinsurance and credit exposure to reinsurance recoverables. Over the past decade, primary insurers have reduced the level of ceded premium as a percentage of their gross premiums written. Reduced reliance on reinsurance, better underwriting results and growth in industry surplus has led to a sharp fall in U.S. insurers' unaffiliated reinsurance recoverables as a percentage of surplus, which was down to 22% at year-end 2013 from a recent peak of 60% in 2002. Highlights from the U.S. P/C Reinsurance Recoverable Dashboard include a review of the insurers that are the most prominent buyers of reinsurance, and the reinsurers with the largest recoverable balance due to cedants. Notably, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, which is a mandatory pool for Michigan personal auto writers, maintained by far the largest balance owed to cedants at year-end 2013. The 'U.S. P/C Reinsurance Recoverable Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. P/C Reinsurance Recoverables Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.