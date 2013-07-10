(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its U.S.
Retail Stats
Quarterly for the first quarter of 2013. The report provides an
overview of key
economic data, operating and credit trends in the U.S. retail
industry, and a
summary of individual companies' operating and credit metrics
for 44 retailers
on which Fitch maintains public ratings, private credit
opinions, as well as
some select non-rated names. In addition, the report highlights
key credit
strengths and concerns and provides a summary of company
liquidity positions for
the latest reported period.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
Retail Sales Gaining Momentum: After a weak start to the year,
Fitch expects
retail sales growth (excluding autos) to continue the positive
momentum seen
over the last couple of months to finish the year in the 4%
range. May's
advanced estimate revealed a year-over-year increase of 4%,
adding to the
positive trend of increasing monthly year-over-year increases
since February's
low of 0.3%, indicating that the effects of the payroll tax hike
are waning.
Retail sales in the year-to-date period through May 2013 are up
3%. As the key
spending seasons such as back-to-school and the holidays
approach,
year-over-year comparisons will become easier.
Signs of Consumer Recovery: Consumer confidence reached 81.4 in
June, topping
levels not seen since January 2008. While the unemployment level
remained
unchanged in the June report at 7.6%, the number of jobs added
monthly has shown
an improving trend. June saw 195,000 jobs added and April and
May were revised
upward by a total of 70,000 jobs in the latest report.
Furthermore, an average
of 202,000 jobs have been added monthly in 2013, an improvement
from the
averages of 175,250 and 182,750 for 2011 and 2012, respectively.
The change in
real earnings is also showing signs of improvement, with the
second quarterly
positive increase in the quarter ended March 2013, after seven
consecutive
quarters of declines.
Operating and Credit Trends Broadly Stable: Operating and credit
trends in the
retail sector are generally steady, as shown on pages 6-7. Free
cash flow (FCF)
is healthy across the sector as capital expenditures inch
higher, but remain
below the levels of 2005-2008. Adjusted debt levels are expected
to increase
modestly in 2013 and 2014, but adjusted debt/EBITDAR is
projected to be steady
at an industry-weighted average of 2.7x-2.8x. However, operating
pressures at
J.C. Penney, Sears, Best Buy and RadioShack will continue to
weigh on credit
metrics at these companies over the balance of 2013.
The report, 'U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2013,'
is available on
Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Timothy Lee
Analyst
+1-312-368-3179
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Stats
Quarterly --
First-Quarter 2013
here
