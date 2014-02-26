(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Dashboard Report for the U.S. Title Insurance sector. The U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard discusses Fitch's Rating Outlook for title insurance, and highlights the industry's solid profitability and capitalization tied to an improved housing market. Favorable trends were led by strength in purchase originations and commercial markets along with rising real estate prices in 2013. Fitch expects lower refinance activity and a slowing trend in home price appreciation and home sales to lead to a modest decline in title premiums in 2014. Favorably, title insurers' expense structures are in a considerably better position today to remain profitable and withstand a decline in market activity relative to the downturn of 2007-2009. In addition, the report discusses title insurance market share and variations in performance among leading companies in this sector. The 'U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Gerry B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.