(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published China-based Yingde Gases Group Company Limited's (Yingde) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BB'. Fitch has also assigned Yingde's proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Yingde is China's largest onsite industrial gas supplier to steel and chemical plants.

The notes will be issued by Yingde Gases Investment Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yingde. The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as Yingde's Issuer Default Rating of 'BB', as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

Of the net proceeds from the issue, USD150m will be used for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes and the remainder to repay and/or refinance certain existing debt.

Key Rating Drivers

Utility type business: Yingde's on-site gas supply business, which contributed to 88% of revenue in 2012 (82% in 2011), generates stable cash flow similar to utilities companies. This operation benefits from the cost pass-through and minimum off-take mechanism in the long-term contracts between Yingde and its on-site customers.

Stable profitability: Relative to peers in the industry, Yingde enjoys more stable profitability with its high contribution from the on-site business. Gross profit has risen every year with growing capacity. Yingde's gross margin of 32% in 2012 (between 34% and 41% from 2008 to 2011) did show slight volatility as its merchant sales business segment, which enjoys high gross margins of over 80%, is subject to volatile demand and pricing. Nevertheless, its earnings volatility is limited compared with Yingde's competitors who have a higher exposure to this segment.

Diversified funding sources: Yingde's strengthening access to various funding sources has given it greater financial flexibility to fund its on-site business that requires upfront capital expenditure. This is demonstrated by the following financing arrangements - offshore syndicated loans amounting to USD300m, onshore CNY880m MTN notes, and long-term project financing loans with long maturities of more than five years.

Negative free cash flow (FCF) constrain ratings: High capex over the next three to five years will put Yingde in negative FCF. Yingde is still at an expansion stage and its cash flow will be insufficient to fully fund its capex unless capex stabilises at CNY2bn by 2015. The high capex has resulted in funds from operations (FFO) net leverage rising to 4.1x in 2012, above Fitch's negative rating guideline of 3.5x. However, Fitch expects this to be temporary. Expedited capex in 2012 will result in higher cash flow generation from 2014.

Small by global standards: The international industrial gases sector is dominated by top global players who have strong market positions in the merchant markets, including some with financial strength to compete in the on-site business. Although Yingde has a stronghold in the Chinese on-site segment, the scale of the company is still small by global standards.

Rating Sensitivities:

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- deterioration of Yingde's business profile demonstrated by falling cash gross profit per unit for the on-site gas supply business

- failure to secure long-term funding for future growth

- FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis, or higher than 4.5x in any single year

- FFO fixed charge coverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis (4.2x in 2012)

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months due to Yingde's high capex needs and negative free cash flow. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- meaningful increase in business scale without deterioration in financial metrics

- positive free cash flow on a sustained basis