March 27 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has placed one UK local government, Transport for London (TfL), and three Oxford Colleges on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The RWN reflects the placement of the United Kingdom's 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on RWN on 22 March 2013 (see 'Fitch Places United Kingdom on Rating Watch Negative' at www.fitchratings.com).

The RWN on the UK indicates a heightened probability of a downgrade in the near term. The UK sovereign ratings are expected to be reviewed by the end of April.

The rating action also reflects the application of Fitch's criteria, according to which subnationals' ratings are not higher than their sovereign, except in unusual circumstances (see "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 17 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The action on the public sector entities also reflects the application of Fitch's "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" methodology, according to which dependent entities are credit linked to the sponsor. Additionally, dependent entities cannot be rated above the owner (sponsor) and non-dependent entities cannot be rated above the sponsor unless their standalone rating is stronger than the owner.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of the London Borough of Wandsworth, TfL and the Oxford Colleges will be downgraded if the UK sovereign ratings are downgraded. The rating actions are as follows:

London Borough of Wandsworth

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN

Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected

Transport for London

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AA+' placed on RWN Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected

Lincoln College, Oxford

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected

Somerville College, Oxford

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected

St Peters College, Oxford

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected