March 27 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed one UK local government, Transport for London (TfL), and
three Oxford Colleges on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects the placement of the United Kingdom's 'AAA' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on RWN on 22 March 2013 (see 'Fitch Places United Kingdom
on Rating Watch Negative' at www.fitchratings.com).
The RWN on the UK indicates a heightened probability of a downgrade in the near
term. The UK sovereign ratings are expected to be reviewed by the end of April.
The rating action also reflects the application of Fitch's criteria, according
to which subnationals' ratings are not higher than their sovereign, except in
unusual circumstances (see "International Local and Regional Governments Rating
Criteria outside United States", dated 17 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The action on the public sector entities also reflects the application of
Fitch's "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States"
methodology, according to which dependent entities are credit linked to the
sponsor. Additionally, dependent entities cannot be rated above the owner
(sponsor) and non-dependent entities cannot be rated above the sponsor unless
their standalone rating is stronger than the owner.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the London Borough of Wandsworth, TfL and the Oxford Colleges
will be downgraded if the UK sovereign ratings are downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
London Borough of Wandsworth
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN
Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected
Transport for London
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AA+' placed on RWN
Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected
Lincoln College, Oxford
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN
Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected
Somerville College, Oxford
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN
Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected
St Peters College, Oxford
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' placed on RWN
Short-term rating of 'F1+' unaffected