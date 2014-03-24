(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Deutsche Postbank's (DPB, A+/Stable/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is classified as dormant. Therefore Fitch will rely on the legal minimum overcollateralisation (OC) in the absence of valid contractual or otherwise public statements. The RWN reflects the risk, as indicated by DPB, that it might not provide an OC commitment within the next three weeks. If Fitch relies on the legal minimum OC, the covered bonds would be downgraded to 'AA-'. The rating is based on DPB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the level of over-collateralisation (OC) the agency takes into account in its analysis. The programme is deemed dormant as there has been no issuance from the programme for more than two years and Fitch does not expect public issuance in the short to medium term. Higher maturity mismatches have led to an increase in Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC to 15% (12% previously). If no new bonds are issued and no new assets are added to the pool, the weighted average life (WAL) of the assets (currently 10.3 years) will continue to decrease more slowly than the WAL of the outstanding bonds (currently 5.9 years) This will result in a further relative increase of maturity mismatches. Fitch's breakeven OC supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The second driver of the breakeven OC is the unchanged credit risk. In its asset analysis, Fitch calculated a default rate of 20.6% and a recovery rate of 74.8% in a 'AAA' stress scenario, resulting in an expected loss of 5.2%. As of end-December 2013, the EUR5.8bn mortgage Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR7.4bn, which led to a nominal OC of 27.9%. The cover pool comprised 71,749 loans secured by German residential mortgages. Investment properties account for around 15% of the assets. RATING SENSITVITIES In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if (i) DPB's IDR was downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by three or more categories to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%. Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated covered bond criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from bail-in. 