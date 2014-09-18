(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has put the
ratings of Sistema
Joint Stock Financial Corporation (Sistema) and its subsidiaries
OJSC Mobile
TeleSystems (MTS), Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft (Bashneft),
and OJSC MTS
Bank (MTS Bank) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating
actions follow
charges being levied against Vladimir Evtushenkov, the majority
shareholder and
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sistema, in connection
with the
legalisation of shares of BashTEK group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes the consequences may be negative for all the
affected companies,
but the likelihood of negative developments and the exact impact
cannot be
estimated at this stage. Sistema made a public announcement that
its major
shareholder and Chairman of its Board of Directors was charged
with legalisation
of shares of BashTEK group. Sistema's management believes that
the acquisition
of BashTEK group was legal and transparent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the RWN once there is greater clarity on the
developments
following the charges against Mr. Evtushenkov. The ratings could
be affirmed or
downgraded.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sistema
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-': placed on RWN
Local currency IDR of 'BB-': placed on RWN
National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(rus)': placed on RWN
Senior unsecured ratings of 'BB-' and 'A+(rus): placed on RWN
Loan Participation Notes issued by Sistema International Funding
S.A. and
guaranteed by Sistema of 'BB-': placed on RWN
MTS
Long-Term IDR of 'BB+': placed on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN
Local currency IDR of 'BB+': placed on RWN
Local currency Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(rus): placed on RWN
Senior unsecured ratings of 'BB+' and 'AA(rus): placed on RWN
Loan Participation Notes Issued by MTS International Funding Ltd
and recourse to
MTS of 'BB+': placed on RWN
Bashneft
Long-Term IDR of 'BB': placed on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN
Local currency Long-Term IDR of 'BB': placed on RWN
Local currency Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(rus)' : placed on RWN
Senior unsecured ratings of 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)' : placed on RWN
MTS Bank
Long-term IDR of 'B+': placed on RWN
Short-term IDR of 'B': not affected
National Long-term Rating of 'A-(rus)': placed on RWN
Viability Rating of 'b-': not affected
Support Rating of '4': placed on RWN
